Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $120,754.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,195.55. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,640. This represents a 58.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.42. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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