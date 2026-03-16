DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.26. 168,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 78,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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