Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $13.99 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,263 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 216.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.7%

HELE stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.04). Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 43.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $512.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.75 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.530-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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