Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,983 shares during the period. PVH makes up about 2.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $41,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,072,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 47.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,963,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,466,000 after purchasing an additional 634,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 210,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,197,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,273,000 after purchasing an additional 486,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,338,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.73.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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