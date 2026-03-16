LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,799 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 606,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 56.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,269,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 459,094 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 313,868 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 298,197 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LiveRamp by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 343,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $27.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.68 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.64%.LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.