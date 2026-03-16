KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $460.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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