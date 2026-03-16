Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Sold by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Tempus AI accounts for about 2.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,515.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEM shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $171,363.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,438.95. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 13,587 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $802,312.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,487,415.30. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,143 shares of company stock worth $35,595,055. 26.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.13. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 5.29.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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