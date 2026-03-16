JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSV) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,571 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the February 12th total of 2,451 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

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JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (JPSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US small-cap value stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE proxy portfolio model JPSV was launched on Mar 7, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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