Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
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Webull Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BULL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webull during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Webull by 860.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webull in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Webull
Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.
In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.
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