Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 803 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 12th total of 986 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.6 days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Avon Protection stock opened at C$23.85 on Monday. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of C$17.62 and a 12 month high of C$28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.50.

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Avon Protection Company Profile

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Avon Protection plc is a manufacturer of advanced respiratory protection and personal protective equipment for military, first responder and industrial markets. The company develops and supplies a range of gas masks, respirators, filters and related equipment designed to guard against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats as well as airborne particulates encountered in firefighting and industrial applications.

Its product portfolio includes battle-focused CBRN protective masks, powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs), emergency escape hoods and collective protection systems.

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