MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

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Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.55% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

About MiNK Therapeutics

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MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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