Wall Street Zen Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $302.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.