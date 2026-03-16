Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAM

Pampa Energia Price Performance

NYSE:PAM opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.35. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth about $37,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia

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Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

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