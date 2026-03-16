Cannell & Spears LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,737 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Ralliant were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $18,494,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralliant by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,589,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,995,000 after buying an additional 1,415,327 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ralliant by 5,269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 311,134 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell purchased 2,350 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $357,299.28. This represents a 38.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This trade represents a 58.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ralliant

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. Ralliant Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $57.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Ralliant Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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