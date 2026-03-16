Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Invests $5 Million in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.12% of SkyWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 20,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $2,197,607.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,470.14. This represents a 21.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SkyWest from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

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