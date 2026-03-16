ICONIQ Capital LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 436,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 163,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $985.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,037.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $952.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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