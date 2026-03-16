Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 and last traded at GBX 65.02, with a volume of 78666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 target price on shares of Microlise Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 210 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.

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Microlise Group Stock Performance

Microlise Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £75.39 million, a PE ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.41.

(Get Free Report)

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

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