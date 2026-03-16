Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.50 and last traded at GBX 86.50, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of £64.09 million and a P/E ratio of 43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.43.

About Blackfinch Spring VCT

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Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

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