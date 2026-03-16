Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 146161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTDPY. Peel Hunt lowered Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barratt Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Barratt Redrow Stock Down 0.1%

About Barratt Redrow

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

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Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

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