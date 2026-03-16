dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.10 and last traded at GBX 49.50, with a volume of 561015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £150.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.50.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 2.29 EPS for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at dotdigital Group

In other news, insider John Conoley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £5,300. Also, insider Thomas (Tom) Oliver Mullan bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 per share, for a total transaction of £999.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,081 shares of company stock worth $1,522,212. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About dotdigital Group

(Get Free Report)

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is the leading SaaS provider of an AI-powered customer experience and data platform for intelligent, personalised marketing engagement at scale. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale. With Dotdigital, marketing teams can unify and enrich their customer data, identify valuable customer segments, and deliver personalised cross-channel customer journeys that result in engagements, conversions, and loyalty.

Founded in 1999, Dotdigital is headquartered in London with offices in Manchester, Southampton, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Cape Town.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.