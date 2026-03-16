Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 and last traded at GBX 15.55, with a volume of 52890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.74.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ondo InsurTech

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Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to ‘find and fix’ the problem.

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