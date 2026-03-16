Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,124 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 12th total of 22,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. 78,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over?the?counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan?based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company’s core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company’s product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.