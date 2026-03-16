Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 366,116 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 12th total of 304,238 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.

Nufarm Stock Down 3.9%

OTCMKTS:NUFMF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.37. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Nufarm has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

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About Nufarm

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Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS: NUFMF) is a global crop protection company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of agricultural chemicals. The company’s core product lineup includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant growth regulators designed to enhance crop yields and protect against a wide range of agronomic challenges. Nufarm serves a broad customer base of farmers, distributors and retailers, providing tailored solutions across diverse crop types and growing conditions.

With a strategic focus on innovation, Nufarm invests in research and development to advance new active ingredients and formulations that address evolving pest resistance and environmental sustainability.

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