Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.86.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$190.56. 361,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$96.18 and a 12-month high of C$226.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.59% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

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Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

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