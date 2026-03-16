Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Texas Capital raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

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Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 488,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.39. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,472,388.64. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $435,239.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 39,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,481.20. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

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Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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