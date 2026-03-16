Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management PLC (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Drops By 25.0%

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,590 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 12th total of 150,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

OTCMKTS JFHHF remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

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Jupiter Fund Management is a UK?based investment management company offering a broad spectrum of funds and advisory services to institutional and retail clients. The firm’s product lineup includes equities, fixed income, multi?asset strategies and alternative investments, with a growing focus on sustainable and ESG?aligned solutions. Jupiter operates a range of OEICs (Open?Ended Investment Companies), unit trusts and segregated mandates, providing tailored portfolio management and research?driven investment strategies.

Founded in 1985 by John Duffield, Jupiter has evolved through phases of ownership and strategic expansion.

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