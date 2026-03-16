Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 and last traded at GBX 62, with a volume of 14705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £131.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Mincon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

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