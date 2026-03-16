Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 93,560 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 12th total of 112,389 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.6%

MAKSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 55,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,466. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

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