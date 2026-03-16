Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 93,560 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 12th total of 112,389 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.6%

MAKSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 55,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,466. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

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