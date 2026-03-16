Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$120.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of C$122.45.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.8%

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$168.54. 379,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$82.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.40.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.