Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.68 and last traded at C$12.69, with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

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Vecima Networks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.34. The stock has a market cap of C$313.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vecima Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current year.

About Vecima Networks

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Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

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