D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 234.08% from the company’s current price.

COYA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COYA

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COYA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,863. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.26). Coya Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.76% and a negative net margin of 462.24%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first?in?class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company’s scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya’s pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small?molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.