Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Torrid from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.44.

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Torrid Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

NYSE:CURV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. 41,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Torrid has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Torrid by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 985.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 45.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Torrid by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Torrid by 161.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

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Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women’s fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company’s product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion?forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.

Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall?based store footprint to become a multichannel business.

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