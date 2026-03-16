Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Torrid from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.44.
Torrid Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Torrid by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 985.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 45.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Torrid by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Torrid by 161.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
About Torrid
Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women’s fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company’s product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion?forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.
Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall?based store footprint to become a multichannel business.
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