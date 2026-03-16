BWS Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BWS Financial from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NBIS. DA Davidson set a $200.00 target price on Nebius Group in a report on Monday. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS traded up $17.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.63. 29,578,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Massive five?year agreement with Meta Platforms — Nebius will provide $12 billion of dedicated AI capacity plus up to $15 billion of additional available compute, using large?scale NVIDIA Vera Rubin deployments; this deal materially expands Nebius’ revenue backlog and underpins growth expectations. Read More.

Massive five?year agreement with Meta Platforms — Nebius will provide $12 billion of dedicated AI capacity plus up to $15 billion of additional available compute, using large?scale NVIDIA Vera Rubin deployments; this deal materially expands Nebius’ revenue backlog and underpins growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA strategic financing — Recent NVIDIA investment in Nebius (reported as a $2 billion backing) strengthens the company’s balance sheet and access to cutting?edge GPU platforms, easing some execution risk on rapid capacity builds. Read More.

NVIDIA strategic financing — Recent NVIDIA investment in Nebius (reported as a $2 billion backing) strengthens the company’s balance sheet and access to cutting?edge GPU platforms, easing some execution risk on rapid capacity builds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional coverage initiated — Citigroup started coverage with a “buy” and set a $169 price target, adding momentum from the sell?side and signaling confidence in Nebius’ growth trajectory. Read More.

Institutional coverage initiated — Citigroup started coverage with a “buy” and set a $169 price target, adding momentum from the sell?side and signaling confidence in Nebius’ growth trajectory. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broad media and analyst attention — Multiple outlets (Reuters, CNBC, Investopedia) are highlighting the Meta pact and its scale; increased publicity can amplify momentum but also raises expectations. Read More.

Broad media and analyst attention — Multiple outlets (Reuters, CNBC, Investopedia) are highlighting the Meta pact and its scale; increased publicity can amplify momentum but also raises expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/partner moves affecting dynamics — Reports of Meta restructuring and heavy AI spending are a mixed signal: potential efficiency pushes at Meta could free more cloud buying, but execution/timing uncertainty remains. Read More.

Macro/partner moves affecting dynamics — Reports of Meta restructuring and heavy AI spending are a mixed signal: potential efficiency pushes at Meta could free more cloud buying, but execution/timing uncertainty remains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly shortfall and capex risk — Nebius missed EPS and revenue estimates in its last quarter and faces material capex needs to scale Vera Rubin deployments; investors should watch cash burn and execution against large backlog conversion assumptions. Read More.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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