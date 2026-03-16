Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 41,559 shares.The stock last traded at $15.1490 and had previously closed at $15.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISUZY shares. Nomura upgraded Isuzu Motors to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Isuzu Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Isuzu Motors
Isuzu Motors Trading Down 1.8%
Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS: ISUZY) is a Japan?based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy?duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.
In the passenger?vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.
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