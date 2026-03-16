Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 192568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$26.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in December 2019. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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