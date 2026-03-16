Cannell & Spears LLC Invests $6.58 Million in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 561,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.34% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coursera by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coursera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Coursera by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Coursera by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 12.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.83 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on COUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $57,483.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 217,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,825.92. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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