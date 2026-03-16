Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,840. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,248. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an overweight rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data?center buildout, which is increasing on?site power demand and could boost natural?gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Data Center Boom Drives Natural Gas Use

Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data?center buildout, which is increasing on?site power demand and could boost natural?gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short?term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. KMI Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short?term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting long?term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy?and?hold investors but is unlikely to change near?term fundamentals. 5?Year Performance Retrospective

Coverage highlighting long?term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy?and?hold investors but is unlikely to change near?term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires

Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $33 but kept a hold rating; that target implies limited or slight downside from current prices and reflects caution among some analysts about meaningful near?term upside. Stifel price target raise

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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