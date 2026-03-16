Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Lowers Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1,372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

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Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $73.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $189.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.30%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 15,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $1,018,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,251.38. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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