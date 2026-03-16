Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.52 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.13. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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