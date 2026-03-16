Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,574,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hasbro by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,579,000 after buying an additional 651,790 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,338,000 after buying an additional 697,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hasbro by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,634,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,505,000 after buying an additional 346,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.40 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $19,705,915.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 303,310 shares in the company, valued at $30,431,092.30. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.