Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,942 Tenaris S.A. $TS

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 100.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 57.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Tenaris by 38.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 224.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

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Tenaris Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE TS opened at $52.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.02.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.13%.Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Tenaris to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value?added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

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