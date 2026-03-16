Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Burney Co. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 47.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,427.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 527,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,592.3% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

See Also

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