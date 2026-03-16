Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $XFOR

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 178,593 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XFOR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XFOR opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $322.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.43.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company’s lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.