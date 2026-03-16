Demming Financial Services Corp ADV Invests $793,000 in Middlefield Banc Corp. $MBCN

Demming Financial Services Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Middlefield Banc makes up 0.6% of Demming Financial Services Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBCN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

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Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $33.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $37.67.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBCN

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlefield Banc is a bank holding company headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, operating through its subsidiary, Middlefield Banking Company. The firm offers a suite of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside comprehensive cash management solutions designed for both individual consumers and businesses.

On the lending side, Middlefield Banc specializes in commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer installment loans and lines of credit.

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