Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 50,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 124.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIR shares. Evercore began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $18.64 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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