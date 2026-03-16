Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $10.82 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 284.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $18,370,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.54. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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