Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Rises By 36.4%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,717 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 12th total of 2,725 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REGCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

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Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REGCP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company focuses on daily-need and necessity-based retail, targeting properties that serve as community hubs for food, health and service tenants.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency has built a portfolio of more than 400 properties across key U.S. markets, including Southern California, Texas, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

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