PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.33. PTL shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 1,542 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PTLE
PTL Price Performance
About PTL
PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.
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