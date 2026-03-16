PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.33. PTL shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 1,542 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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PTL Price Performance

About PTL

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

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PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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