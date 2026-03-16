REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $12.70. REalloys shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 521,672 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALOY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REalloys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REalloys in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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REalloys Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.44.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REalloys had a negative return on equity of 96.75% and a negative net margin of 182.07%.The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REalloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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