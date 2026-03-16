Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.15. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 13,773 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Veradigm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on MDRX
Veradigm Trading Down 10.2%
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm, Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company’s offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.
Veradigm’s product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.
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